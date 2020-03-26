The U.S. Senate passed legislation late Wednesday that provides $2.2 trillion in aid to citizens, states and businesses small and large. Part of the law (full text here) would provide direct payment checks to taxpayers who need an infusion of cash to weather the outbreak and resulting shutdown.

The House is expected to vote on the bill soon and President Donald Trump has said he will immediately sign it into law.

The stimulus payments will be determined by a person's 2019 federal income tax filing. If you have not yet filed your 2019 taxes, your 2018 return will be used. The payments will be made by either direct deposit or check.

Individuals making less than $99,000 a year could get up to $1,200. Couples making less than $198,000 could get $2,400. Parents can receive an additional $500 per child.

To help you better understand how much money you may get, you can use the calculator below:

Calculate Your Coronavirus Stimulus Payment

These calculations are estimates based on the legislation as of Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020 and information provided by you. They are subject to change.