Delaware Requires Face Masks in Public Starting Tuesday

All Delaware citizens must wear face masks while in public starting on Tuesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Governor John Carney ordered this weekend.

Any person over the age of 12 who is in a public space including grocery stores and pharmacies must have their nose and mouth shielded by either a cloth, medical or construction mask. The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

Children between the ages of 3 and 12 years old can wear masks, but are not required to use them. Masks are prohibited for children 2 and under because of the suffocation risk.

Carney's mask order comes as the state reported at least 4,034 cases and 120 deaths from the Covid-19 outbreak.

In addition to requiring face coverings in public, Carney also ordered businesses that are still operating to require their employees wear face masks. Starting Friday, May 1, employees must wear face coverings while dealing with the public or in spaces where other employees are within six feet of one another. The employer must also provide the masks and hand sanitizer.