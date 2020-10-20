Coronavirus Pandemic

Pennsylvania

As Cases Spike, What's the COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Your County?

We took a look at the rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Pennsylvania suburbs in the early part of October.

People in PPE administer drive-up COVID tests
NBC10 / David Palmer

Pennsylvania is in the midst of a spike in the number of cases in the new coronavirus. One of the most important measures of the height of that spike is the positivity rate, or the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered that come back positive.

Here's a look at the positivity rates in our area. The first number is the current rate (for Oct. 10-Oct. 16); The second number is for the week before that (Oct. 3-Oct 9).

PA’s positivity rate for the past 7 days is 4.3%. The rate for the previous 7 days before that was 3.9%.

Montgomery County
Positivity rate: 2.3%
Previous 7 days: 2.5%

Delaware County
Positivity Rate: 4.1%
Previous 7 Days: 3.1%

Chester County:
Positivity Rate: 3.2%
Last 7 Days: 3.2%

Berks County:
Positivity Rate: 6.5%
Last 7 days: 5.9%

Northampton County:
Positivity Rate: 3.6%
Previous 7 Days: 3.7%

Lehigh County:
Positivity Rate 2.8%
Previous 7 days: 3.5%

