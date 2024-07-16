14-year-old Cavan Sullivan to dress for Union's next game

Cavan Sullivan is on the doorstep of history, both for himself, his team, Major League Soccer, and the sports world.

The local native will dress for the Union tomorrow night when they host the New England Revolution at Subaru Park.

Union head coach Jim Curtin made the announcement at his availability Tuesday in advance of the game.

[Wednesday] he will be in the 20[-man gameday roster] because he’s earned that. If you look at his performances in the Union II [MLS Next Pro] games, the goals that he has scored, Cavan has earned the right… The next step is working to get your first minutes and that might be one minute, might be 15 minutes or that might be 90 minutes, but you have to earn it.”

The Union signed Sullivan out of their homegrown academy in May, to the largest deal for a homegrown player in league history. At the time, he was the youngest player in team history on the first-team roster, and the fifth youngest in league history to be under contract by an MLS squad.

An agreement is already in place with English Premier League franchise Manchester City to transfer to the club upon his 18th birthday. Currently league rules prohibit non-English born players to play in EPL before turning 18.

If Sullivan plays tomorrow, or in any of the club’s next three games, he will be the youngest player in the history of North American sports (NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS) to play in a game. The record is currently held by Freddy Adu, who played for D.C. United in 2004 at 14 years, 306 days.

Sullivan appeared in ten games for Union II since signing, starting half of them. In 480 total minutes, he scored two goals – one each in his first two games – and added two assists.

14-YEAR-OLD CAVAN SULLIVAN SCORES HIS SECOND PROFESSIONAL GOAL IN 2 MATCHES 😨 pic.twitter.com/3NK3oXfdmr — Footy Access (@footy_access) July 12, 2024

The announcement will certainly be a shot of adrenaline to a team that sorely needs it this season. The Union sit dead-last in the Eastern Conference, with 21 points from 23 games (4-10-9).