Philadelphia

With Amazon Locked in, Sale Price of Philly Warehouse Tops $70M

By Natalie Kostelni | Philadelphia Business Journal

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon
Getty Images

An entity affiliated with GLP Capital Partners of Santa Monica, California, paid $71.5 million for 2400 Weccacoe Ave., a warehouse in Philadelphia leased to Amazon, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

GLP US Management II LLC bought the 283,000-square-foot building in November, according to Philadelphia property records. When the sale was announced by CBRE Inc., which arranged the transaction, neither the sale price nor the buyer were disclosed and weren’t immediately available through public records.

The transaction involving 2400 Weccacoe comes up on property records under 2414 Weccacoe Ave. and included the sale of 10 Wolf St. and 2410 Weccacoe Ave., which are two smaller, adjacent parcels.

