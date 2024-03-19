Wawa to open more than 70 new stores across the country for 60th anniversary

The popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store Wawa is "spreading its wings" and expanding to more states this year.

The company announced plans to open more than 70 new stores in both existing and new markets, including Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina.

“Since our first store opened its doors 60 years ago, it’s been an honor serving our communities with trusted quality

products and convenience to most importantly offering comfort and camaraderie to local friends and neighbors,” CEO of Wawa Chris Gheysens said in a news release. “We pride ourselves on brightening days and as we continue to grow, we promise to continue Fulfilling Lives at every new store and look forward to serving the community for many more years to come.”

Officials said every new Wawa store generates at least 35 new local long-term jobs and raises millions of dollars through in-store fundraising to benefit communities.

The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 in Pennsylvania and there are now nearly 1,000 locations to date.