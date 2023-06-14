Want to have the cheapest lunch you’ll ever pay for in today's economy?

On Wednesday, June 14, the Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia is offering its signature Country Burger for $0.71 for only 71 minutes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:41 p.m.

The restaurant will also be offering 50% off of its classic Hard Rock t-shirts with the purchase of a Legendary Burger or a Hurricane or Pint.

The burgers and discounted t-shirts will be offered at the Hard Rock’s Center City location at 1113 Market Street.

The pricing and time limit is inspired by the original Hard Rock Cafe menu and its Founders Day when the first one opened on June 14, 1971.

The Country Burger, from the restaurant’s original menu, is a recipe from the old south. It’s made with 6 ounces of ground beef, served double-stacked, topped with American cheese, cooked medium well and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and special dressing. The burger is also served with seasoned fries and sweet relish on the side.

The Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia also just celebrated its 25th anniversary at its Market Street location.