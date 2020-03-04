coronavirus

United Cutting Flights in April Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Slowing Demand

By Leslie Josephs | CNBC

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

United Airlines announced deep cuts to its schedule next month amid the global coronavirus outbreak and slowing demand. 

The airline will cut international flights by 20% and domestic flights by 10%. Some wide-body planes will be parked, the company said Wednesday.

United shares fell after its announcement but later recovered from the lows of the day, and were down 0.4% at $58.02 a share just before 3 p.m. ET. Shares of its large-airline competitors were up on the day.

Airlines around the world have cut back on itineraries as COVID-19 hamstrings travel. The viral outbreak, which originated in China, has spread to dozens of countries, prompting large companies to scale back on business travel.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. Please check back for updates. More from CNBC:

