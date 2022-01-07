Tower Health, Trinity End Talks of Possible Sale of Chestnut Hill Hospital

Tower Health said Thursday it has ended discussions with Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic about a potential sale of Chestnut Hill Hospital, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 148-bed Philadelphia hospital and a group of more than a dozen of the 27 urgent care centers owned by Tower Health that were also part of talks will remain with the financially ailing Berks County-based health system.

Tower Health said Chestnut Hill Hospital and the urgent care centers will remain open, and their operations will continue unchanged.

Both Tower Health and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic have agreed to keep the details of the due diligence process confidential.

