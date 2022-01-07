Philadelphia

Tower Health, Trinity End Talks of Possible Sale of Chestnut Hill Hospital

Tower Health said Chestnut Hill Hospital and the urgent care centers will remain open, and their operations will continue unchanged

By John George | Philadelphia Business Journal

Community Health's Chestnut Hill Hospital stands in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bradley C. Bower/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tower Health said Thursday it has ended discussions with Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic about a potential sale of Chestnut Hill Hospital, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 148-bed Philadelphia hospital and a group of more than a dozen of the 27 urgent care centers owned by Tower Health that were also part of talks will remain with the financially ailing Berks County-based health system.

Tower Health said Chestnut Hill Hospital and the urgent care centers will remain open, and their operations will continue unchanged.

Both Tower Health and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic have agreed to keep the details of the due diligence process confidential.

Read more about the plans for Chestnut Hill Hospital at PBJ.com.

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaBusiness
