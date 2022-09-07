Startup REC Philly Gets $2 Million From Sean ‘Diddy' Combs for Miami Expansion

REC Philly is heading down south, thanks to a mega-star investment.

REC Philly announced Tuesday that entertainer and businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs' investment firm Sean Combs Capitol invested $2 million into the organization and they'd be expanding to Miami, Florida.

The new facility will be housed in a 12,000-square-foot warehouse equipped with recording studios, photo/video production studios, dance studios, editing bays, podcast studios and design studios.

REC Miami will focus on bringing resources to the creative communities of the South Florida city while also serving as a space for Diddy's Comb Enterprises to use and choose talent.

"Our goal is to make sure that independent creators have the information, tools, and resources needed to win and level the playing field,'' Combs said in a statement with REC Philly. “This partnership is about the future of the creator economy and helping REC expand to serve more creators in cities and countries around the world.”

REC, which stands for "resources for every creator," is an organization that gives creators studio space, access to programming and builds bridges so that creators can make money doing what they love.

REC Miami is expected to open in the 2023, applications to be a member of REC Philly is available right now.