South Philadelphia

Look at the Redevelopment Plan at Former South Philly Refinery Site

We are getting a look at The Bellwether District plan for the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philadelphia

By Ryan Mulligan – Philadelphia Business Journal

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

HRP has settled on a name for its ambitious redevelopment project at the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philadelphia, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The 1,300-acre site will be dubbed The Bellwether District, an homage to what HRP calls "Philadelphia's role as an innovator and achiever of many firsts for the country."

HRP, formerly Hilco Redevelopment Partners, bought the site out of bankruptcy for $225.5 million last year with plans to transform it into a massive warehouse-distribution hub. The company expects to begin construction in the second quarter of 2022 with more than 15 million square feet of industrial, life sciences, light manufacturing and other space to be built over the next 13-15 years. The project is expected to generate 19,000 permanent jobs.

Artists Rendering of The Bellwether District
HRP
The 1,300-acre site at the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery will be dubbed dubbed The Bellwether District

The development's new branding includes the tagline "Next Starts Here."

Business

"Nowhere is the story of re-creation and re-envisioning being played out more dramatically than it is here at The Bellwether District in Philadelphia," said Roberto Perez, CEO of HRP, in a statement obtained by PBJ.com. "The Bellwether District is a holistic, thoughtful reimagining of post-industrial property into a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable workplace for generations of people and businesses."

PBJ.com has details on how the project would add four more streets to Philadelphia's map.

