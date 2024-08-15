One of Philadelphia's beloved pizza chains is expanding to new spots in University City and the Jersey Shore.

Santucci's Original Square Pizza is planning new locations in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood and in Brigantine, New Jersey, according to the restaurant's website.

The University City location is "coming soon" to 3786 Powelton Avenue -- right by 38th Street, according to Santucci's.

The Brigantine spot is set to open at 3800 Brigantine Boulevard in the Jersey Shore town, Santucci's says.

Santucci's hasn't returned a request for further details on when the new pizza shops are set to open.

Santucci's -- which founders Joseph and Philomena Santucci started along O Street in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood in 1959 -- has already franchised to 10 locations, including spots as far away as Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Wildwood, New Jersey.