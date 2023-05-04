Nearly two dozen shops at Philadelphia's historic Reading Terminal Market were forced to close Wednesday due to an electrical issue.
The Center City market listed the temporarily closed merchants -- which include DiNic's, Famous 4th Cookie Company, O.K. Produce, Sang Kee Peking Duck and Termini Brothers Bakery -- on its website and social media late Wednesday.
"Mercato deliveries and curb-side pickup are unavailable from these merchants," Reading Terminal Market wrote.
This is the list of the stores forced to close:
- Butcher’s Pantry
- By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks
- Contessa’s French Linens
- DiNic’s
- Down Home Diner
- Downtown Cheese
- Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
- Kismet Bialys
- Little Marrakesh Bazaar
- Little Thai Market
- Ma Lessie’s Chicken & Waffles
- Market Bakery
- Mueller Chocolate Company
- O.K. Produce
- Old City Coffee (main)
- Pearl’s Oyster Bar
- Profi’s Creperie
- Really Reel Ginger
- Sang Kee Peking Duck
- Sweet Nina’s
- Tea Leaf
- Termini Brothers Bakery
The rest of the market would be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the market said, while not revealing when the electrical issue would be resolved and the impacted vendors could reopen.
