Nearly two dozen shops at Philadelphia's historic Reading Terminal Market were forced to close Wednesday due to an electrical issue.

The Center City market listed the temporarily closed merchants -- which include DiNic's, Famous 4th Cookie Company, O.K. Produce, Sang Kee Peking Duck and Termini Brothers Bakery -- on its website and social media late Wednesday.

The following stores are closed temporarily due to an electrical issue in the Market. Mercato deliveries and curb-side pickup are unavailable from these merchants. Please check this website regularly for updates.

The market will remain open daily from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Jy8BGdMNXB — Reading Terminal Market (@RdgTerminalMkt) May 4, 2023

"Mercato deliveries and curb-side pickup are unavailable from these merchants," Reading Terminal Market wrote.

This is the list of the stores forced to close:

Butcher’s Pantry

By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks

Contessa’s French Linens

DiNic’s

Down Home Diner

Downtown Cheese

Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

Kismet Bialys

Little Marrakesh Bazaar

Little Thai Market

Ma Lessie’s Chicken & Waffles

Market Bakery

Mueller Chocolate Company

O.K. Produce

Old City Coffee (main)

Pearl’s Oyster Bar

Profi’s Creperie

Really Reel Ginger

Sang Kee Peking Duck

Sweet Nina’s

Tea Leaf

Termini Brothers Bakery

The rest of the market would be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the market said, while not revealing when the electrical issue would be resolved and the impacted vendors could reopen.