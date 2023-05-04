food and drink

Reading Terminal Market Vendors Temporarily Close. Here's Why

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly two dozen shops at Philadelphia's historic Reading Terminal Market were forced to close Wednesday due to an electrical issue.

The Center City market listed the temporarily closed merchants -- which include DiNic's, Famous 4th Cookie Company, O.K. Produce, Sang Kee Peking Duck and Termini Brothers Bakery -- on its website and social media late Wednesday.

"Mercato deliveries and curb-side pickup are unavailable from these merchants," Reading Terminal Market wrote.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is the list of the stores forced to close:

  • Butcher’s Pantry
  • By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks
  • Contessa’s French Linens
  • DiNic’s
  • Down Home Diner
  • Downtown Cheese
  • Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
  • Kismet Bialys
  • Little Marrakesh Bazaar
  • Little Thai Market
  • Ma Lessie’s Chicken & Waffles
  • Market Bakery
  • Mueller Chocolate Company
  • O.K. Produce
  • Old City Coffee (main)
  • Pearl’s Oyster Bar
  • Profi’s Creperie
  • Really Reel Ginger
  • Sang Kee Peking Duck
  • Sweet Nina’s
  • Tea Leaf
  • Termini Brothers Bakery

The rest of the market would be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the market said, while not revealing when the electrical issue would be resolved and the impacted vendors could reopen.

Business

Business 27 mins ago

Some Reading Terminal Market Vendors Forced to Temporarily Close

New Jersey 13 hours ago

New Bar and Eatery Set to Open in Atlantic City

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

food and drinkBusinessCenter City PhiladelphiaReading Terminal Market
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us