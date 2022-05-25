‘Preston & Steve' to Keep Rocking Mornings on WMMR for Rest of Decade

Philadelphia morning drive icons Preston and Steve are sticking around on your airwaves through the rest of this decade so that they will be able to mark a milestone.

On Monday, Beasley Media Group announced it had signed WMMR morning radio personalities Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison to a contract extension that keeps them on 93.3 through 2030.

The extension allows the radio hosts to mark 25 years with WMMR.

“Since the day we bought WMMR our goal has been to have Preston and Steve be a part of the station and the Beasley Family for as long as they’d like to be,” Beasley Media Group President Bruce Beasley said in a news release. “This is a huge step in that direction. They are truly the “gold standard” by which you can measure all other shows!"

"The Preston & Steve Show" has maintained the top radio morning show position since it debuted on WMMR in May 2005, Beasley said.

“Amongst the multitude of things we have to feel blessed for, the fact that we will be able to continue to work for a company we are proud of alongside people we respect and admire is beyond humbling,” Elliot and Morrison said. “We could not be more excited.”

Morrison and Elliot became known in Philly as part of the beloved WDRE crew. Their morning show has roots back to 1998 as it previously aired on Y100.

They not only entertain listeners on the radio, but they also produce daily podcasts and remain visible on social media.

Their influence, however, goes beyond broadcasts and podcasts as their annual Camp Out for Hunger collects millions of pounds of food for Philabundance each holiday season and the I Bleed for Preston & Steve Blood Drive collects blood each summer.

The NBC10 Morning Team had plenty of thrills while lending to the cause of 93.3 WMMR's Preston & Steve's Campout for Hunger.

Congrats on another eight years of mornings on Philadelphia radio.