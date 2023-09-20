PHL ranked worst in traveler satisfaction among large airports, study says

For the third year in a row, Philadelphia International Airport has been ranked the worst in traveler satisfaction among large airports in North America, according to a study.

The ranking comes from the 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released Wednesday by data analytics company J.D. Power.

The study is based on surveys collected from over 27,000 U.S. and Canadian residents who have traveled between August 2022 and July 2023. Traveler satisfaction is measured by six factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

J.D. Power looked at medium, large and mega-size airports. Mega airports are those with 33 million or more passengers per year, large airports are those that have between 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year and medium-size airports are those with 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year. PHL falls among the large airport category.

PHL's satisfaction score was rated 750, based on a 1,00 point scale among 28 other large airports. That's 21 points up from the score in 2022, however, the airport has ranked at the bottom every year since 2021.

“This score shows the work we are doing is a step in the right direction,” PHL CEO Atif Saeed said in response to the study. “However, while we are pleased with the upward momentum, we know there is still much to be done to improve PHL, including a substantial long-term investment to improve our terminals and key infrastructure.”

Saeed also continued to state he is confident the airport will improve in ratings after they work to make upgrades to enhance customers' experiences.

Those upgrades include changes to the in-terminal announcements, digital signage and Wi-Fi systems, an increase in to the number of charging systems, upgrading the paint, installing new furnishings and more.

The J.D. Power's study notes overall passenger satisfaction improved enough through a "crippling combination" of high passenger volumes, ongoing pilot shortages and weather delays and cancelations.

A few of the other key findings from the study stated customers who are satisfied spend more money at the airport and crowding will remain a challenge in the future.

“It has not been an easy year for North American airports, but major capital improvements they’ve made over the last several years and new investments in getting food, beverage and retail operations back up and running at full capacity have helped them manage the crush of passengers,” Managing Director of Travel, Hospitality and Retail at J.D. Power. Michael Taylor said.

The large airports that were ranked the highest in customer satisfaction were Tampa International Airport, John Wayne Airport, Orange County, and Salt Lake City International Airport. Honolulu International Aiport ranked just above PHL.