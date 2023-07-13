Travelers coming from surrounding airports to PHL via bus won't have to go through TSA twice

American Airlines has received approval from TSA for travelers arriving by bus from other airports to not have to go through security twice.

For the past year, American Airlines has been partnering with the “Landline,” a premium airport shuttle service, to get people to and from the Philadelphia International Airport, Lehigh Valley International Airport and Atlantic City International.

The Transportation Security Authority has given approval for the bus passengers to only go through security screening once. If they go through security at one of the other airports, they won’t have to go through the process again at PHL.

Passengers will be bussed directly to a gate at PHL where they will enter the terminal without needing to be rescreened by TSA and can head directly to their flight.

This new system is a first for U.S. Aviation. The Director of TSA in Philadelphia, Gerardo Spero, says they have made sure all security protocols are in place and remain effective.

Since its launch in June 2022, thousands of passengers have used the American Airlines Landline bus service from Lehigh Valley and Atlantic City airports to make connecting flights.

“This is a really exciting moment for anyone who lives in a community like Allentown and Atlantic City because in a world where the regional airline business faces challenges like pilot shortages and air traffic constraints, this essentially creates an equally as good service that operates on the ground,” co-founder and CEO of Landline, David Sunde, said