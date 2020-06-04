unemployment

Philly-Area Unemployment Rate Skyrocketed in April Due to COVID-19 Shutdowns

By G. Scott Thomas and Ryan Sharrow – Philadelphia Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia's unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.5% in April, up from 5% in March, but dozens of other major metropolitan areas are worse off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC10's newsgathering partner the Philadelphia Business Journal first reported on the new unemployment report.

Among the 106 U.S. markets with populations of more than 500,000, the Philadelphia area tied with Milwaukee for the 43rd-worst unemployment rate, according to a report the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) issued June 3.

Las Vegas fared the worst, with a stratospheric jobless rate of 33.5%, reported PBJ.com. Five other metros have rates of 20% or worse: Detroit; Cleveland; Toledo, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Honolulu.

unemployment 4 hours ago

1.9 Million Seek Jobless Aid Even as Reopenings Slow Layoffs

personal finance 3 hours ago

Here’s What Happens to Your 401(k) Loan If You Are Laid Off

In terms of metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had the highest unemployment during the month at 17.8%, or 15th overall. Harrisburg, at 13.4%, had the lowest. The state capital ranked 56th, reported PBJ.com.

The new report is the first to reflect the full damage done to local unemployment rates by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.

Click here for PBJ.com's break down of the metropolitan unemployment findings.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

unemploymentPhiladelphiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicjobless
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us