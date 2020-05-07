Heading to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey this summer is going to require an extra step due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests of Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will require a reservation for the 2020 season. The policy applies to season ticket holders and single-day visitors.

"To meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests, all visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using our online reservation system," the theme park said on its website while telling guests to check back for details.

The theme park in situated between Philadelphia and New York City in Jackson, New Jersey, has been closed due to the COVID-19 shutdowns in the Garden State.

The park said back in late March that it hoped to open in mid-May, but is awaiting guidance from authorities as to when crowds will be allowed back.

The park has compiled a Q&A for people with questions about passes and tickets. They also note that no one at the park has tested positive for COVID-19.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties, the safety of our guests, team members, and animals is always our highest priority," the park said.