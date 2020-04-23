New Jersey

NJ Has Paid Out $1B in Jobless Benefits During Coronavirus Outbreak

About 556,000 New Jersey residents have been paid around $1 billion since the start of the deadly coronavirus outbreak

  • New Jersey's Labor Department says the state  has paid about $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the new coronavirus outbreak began in March. 
  • The department said that the payments went to some 556,000 residents, up 560% over last year.
  • The state paid about $600 million in jobless benefits from March through April 17 and also nearly $400 million in supplemental payments in just the last two weeks, the department said. 

New Jersey has paid about $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The payments went to some 556,000 residents, up 560% over last year, according to the department.

The latest unemployment claims are for the week that ended Saturday and show about 140,000 new requests have been submitted. That roughly mirrors the 141,000 from the week before.

The state paid about $600 million in jobless benefits from March through April 17 and also nearly $400 million in supplemental payments in just the last two weeks, the department said.

New Jersey's unemployment trust fund had about $3 billion in it, according to a 2019 report to lawmakers from the department.

The state's fiscal year ends Sept. 30 now, pushed later from June 30 because of the outbreak.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said the state's finances are expected to drop significantly

