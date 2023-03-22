What to Know Three of Niche's Top 5 places to live are located in the suburbs just outside Philadelphia as Chesterbrook tops the 2023 Best Places to Live in America list. Ardmore and Penn Wynne on the Main Line were listed just behind.

Fitler Square was ranked the best place to live within the limits of Philadelphia, by Niche.

Towns in New Jersey and Delaware also performed well in the rankings.

Where's the best place to live anywhere in the United States? You can most likely drive there from wherever you're reading this within the Philadelphia region.

For the fourth-straight year, the suburb of Chesterbrook has been ranked as the top place to live in the U.S. by data company Niche.

The Philly suburbs pretty much own this year's ranking.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Montgomery County's Ardmore and Penn Wynne rank No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, on Niche's 2023 Best Places to Live in America list. Chester County's Devon also jumped from outside of the Top 100 last year to No. 9 this year.

The list was released Monday by Pittsburgh-based Niche, the website that claims to connect "people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces." Niche based the rankings on data from the U.S. Census, the FBI, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CDC and millions of resident reviews. They account for school quality, crime rates, job opportunities, housing trends and local amenities in towns, cities and neighborhoods across the country.

Chesterbrook, located in Chester County, has a population of about 5,500, with a median home value of $350,200. It received an A+ designation for its public schools, health and fitness and suitability for families. Niche touted Chesterbrook's abundance of restaurants, coffee shops and parks, saying the area has "a dense suburban feel."

Ardmore and Penn Wynne neighbor each other on the Main Line just outside of Philadelphia's western city limits. The median home value in both towns exceed Chesterbrook, at $353,900 in Ardmore and $395,300 in Penn Wynne.

Devon was ranked the No. 1 place to raise a family in America, with Chesterbrook right behind it at No. 2. The median home value in Devon is much higher than the other local suburbs at $663,300.

Swarthmore (No. 30), Exton (No. 70), Berwyn (No. 72), Narberth (No. 73), Rose Valley (No. 92) also secured spots in the Top 100 and received an overall grade of A+.

The highest-ranked neighborhood within the Philadelphia limits is Fitler Square, according to newsgathering partner Philadelphia Business Journal. The community located along the eastern bank of the Schuylkill River across from University City ranked No. 47 among all Philadelphia-area neighborhoods.

In New Jersey, Princeton Junction ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 14 in the country. The top-ranked town in Delaware is Forty Acres, a neighborhood in Wilmington, which landed the No. 217 spot nationwide.