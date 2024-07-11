Money Report

Watch: President Joe Biden holds rare solo press conference

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Leah Millis | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to hold a solo press conference in Washington on Thursday following a busy day of NATO Summit events.

The press conference is an opportunity for the president to prove to voters that he can handle tough questions without a teleprompter following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June.

Since that debate flop, Biden has faced escalating pressure to drop out of the presidential race from Democrats concerned about his fitness and ability to beat Trump in November.

Just ahead of the Thursday press conference, Biden made an embarrassing blunder at a NATO event honoring Ukraine where he mistakenly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

