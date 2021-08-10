Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Watch: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Speaks Amid Sexual Harassment Claims, Impeachment Inquiry

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

Office of the NY Governor via AP

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver remarks in the wake of a bombshell report by the state Attorney General's Office, which found that he had sexually harassed at least 11 women and oversaw a hostile work environment in his office.

The New York Assembly Judiciary Committee announced Monday that it expects to finish reviewing evidence for an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo within the next few weeks.

The governor is expected to address the 165-page report, which includes interviews with 179 witnesses and a review of thousands of documents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The monthslong probe found that Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," Attonery General Letitia James said at a press conference last week. There were no specific penalties tied to the report, James noted.

Cuomo strongly denied the claims of the report last week.

Money Report

coronavirus 3 mins ago

Fully Remote School Year Due to Covid ‘Possible,' Says Dr. Scott Gottlieb

investing 46 mins ago

Chinese Stocks Stretch Comeback Into Day Two, But Traders Warn It May Not Last

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. "I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsUS: NewsLetitia James
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us