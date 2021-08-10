Watch: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Speaks Amid Sexual Harassment Claims, Impeachment Inquiry

[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver remarks in the wake of a bombshell report by the state Attorney General's Office, which found that he had sexually harassed at least 11 women and oversaw a hostile work environment in his office.

The New York Assembly Judiciary Committee announced Monday that it expects to finish reviewing evidence for an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo within the next few weeks.

The governor is expected to address the 165-page report, which includes interviews with 179 witnesses and a review of thousands of documents.

The monthslong probe found that Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," Attonery General Letitia James said at a press conference last week. There were no specific penalties tied to the report, James noted.

Cuomo strongly denied the claims of the report last week.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said. "I am 63 years old. I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am."