Joe Biden

Watch Live: President Biden Makes National Security Announcement With UK, Australia Leaders

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about a new national security initiative.

The U.S. president will be accompanied virtually by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.

The allies' joint event comes amid a flare-up in tensions between China and Australia, which last year backed a global inquiry into Beijing's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. China, which has been fiercely defensive about its role in Covid's spread, has since taken measures restricting Australian imports.

U.S.-China relations have also been strained in recent years by the pandemic and disputes over human rights, trade and other issues.

In July, the Biden administration rejected the bulk of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the contested waters of the Western Pacific Ocean. The move maintained the Trump administration's stance.

