coronavirus

Watch Live: Biden Covid Team Holds Briefing as U.S. Warns States Against Rolling Back Restrictions

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 28 million Americans and killed at least 525,035 in a little over a year.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that found easing mask mandates and reopening restaurants have led to a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The study found that mask requirements were associated with a more than 1 percentage point decrease in the daily growth rate of Covid-19 cases and deaths 20 days after their implementation.

Top U.S. health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, are warning against rolling back public health measures too soon. They say it could reverse the current downward trajectory in infections and delay the nation's recovery from the pandemic.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

—CNBC's Noah Higgins-Dunn contributed to this report.

