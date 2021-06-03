Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: Biden Covid Team Holds Briefing as U.S. Doubles Down on Vaccine Efforts

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Thursday on the nation's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 33.3 million Americans and killed at least 595,849 people.

On Wednesday, Biden said the administration was doubling down on its efforts to get more Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 by the Fourth of July, a date the president has said he hopes will mark a turning point in the pandemic in the U.S.

In early May, Biden announced his administration's new goals in the fight against this virus: getting 70% of U.S. adults to receive at least one dose of a vaccine and having 160 million adults fully vaccinated by Independence Day.

Speaking from the White House on Wednesday, Biden announced June as the "national month of action" to get more Americans vaccinated. He urged unvaccinated Americans to get the shots, saying they are still at risk of becoming seriously ill, dying and spreading the disease to others, especially once fall approaches.

