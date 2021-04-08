Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell Debate the Global Economy With the IMF Live

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at Noon ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is participating in a virtual debate on the global economy presented by the International Monetary Fund.

Joining Powell will be IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Ireland Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization.

The event will be moderated by CNBC's Sara Eisen.

Powell and his Fed colleagues have been largely upbeat on the economy as of late, though he has expressed concern over the uneven nature of the economic recovery. The Fed is committed to keeping policy loose until it reaches full and inclusive employment along with inflation running around 2%.

