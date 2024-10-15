Money Report

United Airlines plans $1.5 billion share buyback, beats estimates for third quarter

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

A United Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft departs at San Diego International Airport en route to New York on August 24, 2024 in San Diego, California. 
Kevin Carter | Getty Images
  • United Airlines' third quarter revenue and earnings topped Wall Street estimates.
  • The airline said it will buy back $1.5 billion worth of shares, its first buyback since before the pandemic.

United Airlines said Tuesday that it is starting a $1.5 billion share buyback as the carrier reported higher-than expected earnings for the busy summer travel season.

Here's what United reported for the third quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, based on average estimates compiled by LSEG:

  • Earnings per share: $3.33 adjusted vs. $3.17 expected
  • Revenue: $14.84 billion vs. $14.78 billion expected
The share buyback would be United's first since before the Covid-19 pandemic. U.S. airlines received more than $50 billion in government aid during the pandemic travel slump that prohibited share repurchases and dividends, though airlines were still fighting for financial stability.

Southwest Airlines announced a $2.5 billion share repurchase program last month.

"Like other leading airlines and companies, we are initiating a measured, strategic share repurchase program," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a note to staff on Tuesday. "Importantly, my commitment to you is that investing in our people and our business will always be my top priority even while we institute this share repurchase program."

For the third quarter, United posted revenue of $14.84 billion, up 2.5% from a year earlier and above analyst estimates. It reported net income of $965 million, down 15% from a year ago.

United said domestic unit revenue was positive in August and September compared with last year as airlines trimmed a glut of flights that were pushing down fares.

Adjusting for one-time items, United reported earnings per share of $3.33, topping Wall Street forecasts and United's estimate in July of $2.75 to $3.25 a share.

Airline executives will hold a call with analysts at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday and will likely face questions about demand for the end of the year and into 2025, as well as production problems at Boeing, where most factories have been idled during a more than monthlong machinist strike.

This is breaking news. Please refresh back for updates.

