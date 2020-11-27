U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher as Investors Monitor Vaccine News

More broadly, global stocks have pulled back from their rally earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday, pausing after breaking above 30,000 points Tuesday.

U.S. stock index futures edged higher early Friday amid low trading activity due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to an opening gain of more than 50 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also suggested a higher open.

U.S. equity markets are due to close at 1 p.m. ET following the holiday.

More broadly, global stocks have pulled back from their rally earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday, pausing after breaking above 30,000 points on Tuesday.

The rally came after the Trump administration began the transition process for President-elect Joe Biden, and news surrounding the incoming president's appointments.

In Europe, shares of AstraZeneca slipped on Friday with questions over the way AstraZeneca and Oxford University tested their coronavirus vaccine. The head of the White House's vaccine task force voiced doubts earlier in the week about trial data and the drug's efficacy rate.