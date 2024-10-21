Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

U.S. crude oil rebounds more than 2% after selling off last week

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

The Phillips 66 Carson refinery is shown after the company said it will shut its large Los Angeles-area oil refinery late next year, delivering a blow to California’s fuel supply, in Carson, California, U.S., October 17, 2024. 
Mike Blake | Reuters
  • Oil prices rose after China cut its benchmark lending rate.
  • Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said he remains "fairly bullish" on demand in the world's second largest economy.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

U.S. crude oil futures jumped more than 2% on Monday, reclaiming some of the losses from last week's steep sell-off.

The U.S. benchmark finished last week more than 8% lower as traders increasingly believe Israel-Iran tensions will not lead to an oil supply disruption in the Middle East.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Prices rose Monday after China cut its benchmark lending rate. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said he remains "fairly bullish" on demand in the world's second largest economy.

Here are Monday's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate November contract: $70.82 per barrel, up $1.60, or more than 2%. Year to date, U.S. crude is oil has fallen about 1%.
  • Brent December contract: $74.50 per barrel, up $1.44, or 2%. Year to date, the global benchmark has declined more than 3%.
  • RBOB Gasoline October contract: $2.043 per gallon, up 2.1%. Year to date, gasoline has pulled back nearly 3%.
  • Natural Gas October contract: $2.326 per thousand cubic feet, up 3%. Year to date, gas has tumbled more than 7%,

The oil market has shifted focus back to supply and demand fundamentals, with consumption in China softening as supplies are expected to rise.

Money Report

News 15 mins ago

Disney will name Bob Iger's replacement in early 2026; James Gorman to become board chair next year

News 15 mins ago

Chick-fil-A is releasing its own entertainment app, with family-friendly shows and podcasts

Morgan Stanley is forecasting a surplus of 1.3 million barrels per day in 2025 as demand in China softens, OPEC plans to bring barrels back to the market in December, and the U.S. continues to produce crude at a strong clip.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us