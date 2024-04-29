Treasury yields fall as investors look to Fed meeting

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Monday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve policy meeting and economic data scheduled for this week.

At 3:31 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over two basis points to 4.6445%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last more than one basis point lower to 4.9830%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors awaited the Federal Reserve's meeting, which is set to begin Tuesday and conclude with an interest rate decision and press conference about policymakers' discussions on Wednesday.

While markets are widely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged, investors will be closely watching out for policy guidance from the central bank. At the top of investors' minds are questions around how many rate cuts will take place this year, if there is a chance it could be none, and when they might begin.

This comes as recent economy data has suggested resilience from the economy and persistent inflationary pressures.

On Friday, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, which strips out food and energy prices, came in at 2.8% for March on an annual basis, which was just above the 2.7% Dow Jones estimate. Including food and energy, the PCE rose 2.7% from a year ago, also slightly higher than previously expected.

Several key data releases are also slated for the week ahead, including JOLTs job openings figures and ADP's private payrolls report, as well as the April jobs report. This covers nonfarm payrolls as well as the latest unemployment figures and will provide fresh insights into how the labor market, and wider economy, is faring amid elevated interest rates and sticky inflation.