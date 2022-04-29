Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Inflation Data

March's personal consumption expenditures index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Core PCE is the Federal Reserve's primary inflation gauge.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, ahead of the release of key inflation data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 2 basis points lower to 2.8386% at 3:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1 basis point to 2.9145%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Rising inflation and the Fed's plans to aggressively hike interest rates in order to combat these pricing pressures have fueled investor concerns of a slowdown in economic growth.

These concerns have seen investors sell out of bonds recently, pushing yields higher.

However, Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist, head of macro research in Europe at Goldman Sachs, highlighted that prior to the global financial crisis, 10-year Treasury yields were trading above 4%.

Oppenheimer told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that while he isn't forecasting that yields would once again reach this level, he believes there's "room for them to go higher, if inflation continues to remain more entrenched and we don't get a recession."

The Russia-Ukraine war, which has driven inflation higher, has also added to these fears around economic growth. President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve $33 billion in additional support for the war in Ukraine.

In terms of other data releases due out on Friday, the first-quarter employment cost index is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment reading for April is slated for release at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

— CNBC.com staff contributed to this market report.