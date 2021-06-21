Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

This Amazon Prime Day, a ‘Quiet' E-Commerce Stock Presents a Better Buying Opportunity, Trader Says

By Keris Lahiff, CNBC

Tony Avelar | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's day one of Amazon Prime Day, a two-day annual event and one of the biggest shopping stretches for the e-commerce giant.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Amazon's stock heads into the week with some catching up to do, though. It is up 7% in 2021, below the 11% gain for the S&P 500. It did, however, climb 4% last week.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday that every investor should have some exposure to this mega-cap stock. He would get even more bullish once it breaks out above resistance at $3,550. Amazon closed Friday at $3,486.90.

A better buy right now might be found elsewhere in the e-commerce space, though, according to Baruch.

"One that is really more quiet than others is eBay. EBay has quietly had a tremendous year, and although it's pulled back a little bit, I think that's where we want to find the buying opportunity. There's a lot of support running into about $60 to $62.50," said Baruch.

Quint Tatro, president of Joule Financial, is a believer in Amazon and says it looks like a good trade over the summer.

Money Report

Make It 5 mins ago

Senators Warren, Smith, Markey Warn of ‘Extraordinary Financial Hardship' When Federal Student Loan Payments Resume

Facebook 16 mins ago

Top Judiciary Republican Takes Aim at Microsoft as Congress Considers New Antitrust Bills

"Why not just buy the beast? Buy Amazon. The stock is obviously acting very well, and investors, now as they rapidly shift back to growth I think getting caught off guard, are picking up some of these large cap names and Amazon is clearly benefiting," Tatro said during the same interview.

Amazon has rallied 8% in June, reversing a 7% drop in May.

"Investors better know that this is not a value play — very, very far from it. Amazon's trading around 50 times forward earnings," said Tatro. "It's pretty rich. So, it certainly is a trade."

Tatro sees it outperforming in the short term and predicts possible weakness come fall, when industrial-type cyclical names that may underperform take the lead again.

Disclosure: Blue Line Capital holds AMZN, EBAY.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingAmazon.com Inc.Investment strategyeBayAMZN
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us