These states have the highest—and lowest—millennial homeownership rates in America

Millennials in America have hit a significant milestone according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau: a homeownership rate of 51.5%.

While it's true that more millennials own homes now than ever before, where you buy a house can make or break whether you'll be able to afford to keep it, especially coming from a generation that came of age during the financial crisis.

In September, Scholaroo, a college scholarship resource, ranked the states with the highest and lowest millennial homeownership rates based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

5 states with the highest millennial homeownership rate

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Iowa Minnesota Maine West Virginia Michigan

Iowa has the most millennial homeowners with a rate of 63%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state also ranked No. 1 for affordability and No. 5 best for personal finance.

Zillow states that the average Iowa home value is $212,062, up 3.0% over the past year. While according to Bank Rate, the median house price in Iowa is $239,000.

On top of being one of the states with the highest millennial homeownership, it is also one of the least stressed states in America, according to WalletHub.

John Elk | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Iowa is also one of the most affordable states for retirees. The Midwest state topped the rankings due to its low crime, good healthcare options, and affordability, according to Bankrate.

5 states with the lowest homeownership rate

Hawaii California New York Nevada Rhode Island

Hawaii has the lowest homeownership amongst millennials, with a rate of 33%,

In the same Scholaroo report, Hawaii ranked No. 1 for health and No. 5 for political and social environment.

In CNBC's 2022 America's Top States for Business study, Hawaii claimed the top spot, as the most expensive state to live in based on an index of prices for a range of goods and services.

Colton Stiffler | Moment | Getty Images

In an August doxo report, Hawaii was the most expensive U.S. state based on monthly costs. Residents spend $3,070 monthly, which is 50% above the national average of $2,046.

The average monthly bill for a mortgage in Hawaii is $2,247, while the average rent is $1,856.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

As technology reshapes business expectations, some leaders are embracing change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2 to hear strategies to adapt, innovate and succeed in this new era of business. Buy your ticket here.