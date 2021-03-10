Stimulus Update: Here Are the Other Benefits Included With the New $1,400 Checks

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the new Covid relief bill sometime this week.

That would mean people could start seeing the $1,400 stimulus checks roll out later this month.

But the direct payments aren't the only relief people will be eligible for in this latest round of stimulus, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of the other ways the new bill could help your budget.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.