Airline Website Booking Functions Restored After Google Software Issue

Flight-search and booking functions on several major airlines' websites have been restored after being down Monday due to a problem with Google software.

American, Delta and United apologized to passengers who were unable to search or book flights.

Google, whose ITA platform provides flights and fares to airline sites, said it has "implemented a fix and the issue has now been mitigated."

Websites for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines showed error messages when users looked up flights Monday afternoon but were operating normally after about two hours.

"Earlier today, a data error impacted our flight shopping software, which prevented airline partners, as well as Google Flights, from showing fare information," Google said in a statement. "We've implemented a fix and the issue has now been mitigated. We'll continue to monitor to ensure this is fully resolved."

We're sorry. We're working hard to resolve the issues. We appreciate your patience. — americanair (@AmericanAir) April 5, 2021

"Delta.com and the Fly Delta app are functioning normally after experiencing an issue this afternoon that made it difficult for customers to purchase flights on delta.com, the Fly Delta app, and through our Reservations Call Center," Delta said in a statement. "The issue was caused by the failure of technology provided to Delta and multiple airlines by Google. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused."