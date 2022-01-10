Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

New York Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump If He Refused to Leave Office After 2020 Election

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • A New York City man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump if he refused to leave the White House after losing the 2020 election.
  • Thomas Welnicki of Rockaway Beach, Queens, allegedly made the threats to Trump, as well as a dozen unidentified members of Congress, in several calls to Secret Service offices.

A New York City man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump if he refused to leave the White House after losing the 2020 election.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 72-year-old defendant, Thomas Welnicki of Rockaway Beach, Queens, allegedly made the threats to Trump, as well as a dozen unidentified members of Congress, in several calls over the past year to Secret Service offices and other law enforcement, a criminal complaint says.

Trump was not identified by name in the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. But a footnote in that document identifies Welnicki's target as the person who served as president from Jan. 2017 through Jan. 2021.

Money Report

Markets 35 mins ago

We're Buying More of This High-Quality Health-Care Stock Amid the Market Sell-Off

Markets 1 hour ago

Cramer Says the Market Is Treacherous Right Now and We Need Some Stabilization in Tech

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

"During a voluntary interview on or about July 21, 2020, Welnicki told United States Capitol Police that 'if [Individual-1] loses the 2020 election and refused to step down,' Wenicki would 'acquire weapons' and 'take him down,'" that complaint says.

"Welnicki bragged about how easy it was for him to acquire a firearm and added, "I don't want to hurt anyone, but I will stand up to fascism,'" the complaint says.

"At the end of the interview, Welnicki stated, "I really hope that God takes [Individual-1] out," it adds.

Welnicki is due to appear in Brooklyn federal court later Monday on the charge.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumppoliticsUS: NewsWhite HouseNew York City
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us