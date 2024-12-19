House Republicans say they have deal to avert government shutdown

Key House Republicans said Thursday afternoon that they had reached a short-term government funding deal designed to avert a shutdown that would have begun late Friday night.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., was among the lawmakers who walked out of House Speaker Mike Johnson's offices in the Capitol and told reporters an agreement had been reached.

"We have an agreement, we expect to have a vote," Cole said, according to NBC News. Cole did not offer additional details of what the deal looked like.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.