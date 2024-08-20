Harley-Davidson drops diversity efforts after online pressure

The motorcycle company is no longer consulting the Human Rights Campaign's metric for treatment of LGBTQ+ employees.

The announcement follows internal stakeholder review from earlier this year, as well as significant online pressure.

Harley-Davidson is dropping some of its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a statement released Monday on X.

The motorcycle company said it has stopped consulting the Human Rights Campaign's metric for treatment of LGBTQ+ employees, and that its sponsorship decisions will now be determined by the company and foundation, which will focus on "retaining our loyal riding community."

"We do not have a DEI function today," and Harley-Davidson has not since April, according to the statement.

Harley-Davidson also affirmed its rejection of hiring quotas and "socially motivated content" included in training. In the statement, the brand maintained support for first responders, active military members and veterans.

The moves come after an online campaign by conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who has taken on similar fights against DEI initiatives at other companies. He posted a list of grievances against Harley-Davidson in July, claiming "they've gone totally woke." The company also conducted an internal stakeholder review from earlier this year, according to the statement.

"We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community," the statement said.

Eric Bloem, HRC's vice president of programs and corporate advocacy, called Harley-Davidson's decision to cut DEI initiatives "impulsive," saying it put politics ahead of the interests of workers and consumers.

Starbuck praised the move Monday, saying it was "another win for our movement."

Harley-Davidson's anti-DEI sentiment follows retail chain Tractor Supply's decision in June to eliminate DEI roles, as well as walk back its support for the LGBTQ community and commitment to carbon emission goals.

Both changes follow a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2023 to strike down affirmative action in colleges, which experts predicted could have implications for corporate hiring and recruiting. Since then, Starbucks, Disney and Target have faced legal challenges over DEI initiatives for LGBTQ+ customers and employees.