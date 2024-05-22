GM all-electric Chevy Equinox goes on sale as the latest test for EV production and demand

General Motors is hoping its new all-electric Equinox will have the same success in the EV segment as the traditional vehicle has for gas-powered crossovers.

The new EV is shipping to dealers, with a roughly $35,000 entry-level model expected later this year.

Affordable EV pricing has long been a goal for GM, Tesla and others as Chinese rivals like BYD and Nio grow their sales beyond China.

DETROIT — The Chevrolet Equinox has been a crucial part of General Motors' lineup for two decades. The vehicle is a quintessential family hauler and a go-to car for people seeking an economical compact crossover for everyday driving.

GM is hoping the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV can do the same for its growing all-electric vehicle portfolio as it begins shipping the crossover to dealers amid slower-than-expected demand for EVs. The rollout marks the latest test for mass-market adoption as well as the company's production of new "Ultium" EV technologies.

"It's very important to us but, more importantly, it's very important to customers and people who want affordability and electric vehicles," GM President Mark Reuss told CNBC last week. "This is about $27,500 [including up to $7,500 in federal incentives] for an over 300-mile range car, which is right in the heart of everything."

Offering a new EV for around $25,000 has long been a target for automakers such as GM, Tesla and others. The importance of such a vehicle has grown more apparent as Chinese automakers like BYD and Nio grow their sales of less expensive EVs outside of China.

The Equinox EV is launching with higher-priced models that start at roughly $43,000 to $51,100 (without any incentives). The entry-level Equinox LT model, starting at about $35,000, is expected later this year.

"The Equinox EV is the vehicle that's really going to make a difference for a lot of customers that maybe previously haven't been interested or looked at EVs," Kathleen Murawski, marketing and advertising manager for gas-powered and Equinox EVs and Chevy Blazer EVs, told CNBC.

GM sells hundreds of thousands of gas-powered Equinox crossovers annually, including 212,701 last year. The crossover is typically one of GM's bestselling vehicles and top five in sales for its segment, according to Autopacific.

Testing GM

The Equinox EV is GM's new entry point for all-electric vehicles in the U.S. after the automaker discontinued the Chevy Bolt last year. It's expected to be GM's top-selling EV.

With such lofty sales expectations, it also will test the legacy automaker's ability to successfully mass produce an Ultium-based EV following pricier vehicles such as the $110,000 GMC Hummer EV, $60,000 Cadillac Lyriq and a botched launch of the Blazer EV, starting at roughly $55,000, due to software issues.

"We've got the launch on this vehicle right. We've got the quality of this vehicle right. We've got the software of this vehicle right. We're just super excited to see now where it goes," GM President of Global Markets Rory Harvey told CNBC. "We think we've got a product that's out there to win."

The Equinox EV is arriving to market following the Blazer EV and alongside GM's more than $96,000 Silverado EV RST. The company has already launched a work truck version of the Silverado EV.

The production ramp-up of GM's new EV vehicles — using what the automaker calls its "Ultium" platform, batteries and other technologies — has been slower than the company and investors had expected. The Equinox will change that, according to GM North America President Marissa West.

"We've eliminated the production constraints, and now it's about meeting the customer demand with the most affordable, longest-range vehicle on the market in the heart of our Chevrolet lineup, which is … the heart and soul of General Motors," West said during an interview Monday.

Paul Waatti, director of industry analysis at AutoPacific, agrees. He called the Equinox a critical product for GM's EV plans as well as a potential redemption opportunity for the company following its disappointing ramp-up of current Ultium-based products.

"GM is going to start to see real volume in their EV portfolio," Waatti said. "It was a slow start, but now they're going to have the big volume players in the mix. It's really a turning point for GM."

"[The Equinox is] undoubtedly the most significant Ultium launch for GM yet," he added. "It might just be the most compelling EV on the market right now."

Equinox EV

All of that being said, the Equinox EV is an Equinox in name only. It shares little to nothing with the traditional gas-powered vehicle, which the company redesigned to look more rugged for the 2025 model year.

The Equinox EV is wider and lower than the traditional crossover. It's a result of GM's Ultium EV platform, aerodynamics and other targeted features for the vehicle, including an up to EPA-estimated 319 miles of range on a single charge.

A standard front-wheel-drive Equinox EV has a 213 horsepower and 236 foot-pounds of torque, according to company estimates. GM says optional all-wheel-drive models have an estimated 288-horsepower and 333 foot-pounds of torque.

Outside of the U.S., the Equinox EV will be sold in Canada, Mexico, the Middle East and some South American markets such as Brazil.

Michael Wayland / CNBC

Brad Franz, director of Chevy car and crossover marketing, said retaining the familiar names for the EVs was a "strategic decision" to leverage names people know and trust.

"The Chevy proposition here is these can make your life easier. Not only easier, but better," he said Thursday during a media event. "How are we going to tackle that? We'll start with just leveraging our brand reputation."

Keeping the same names also aligns with the company's target to exclusively offer EVs to consumers by 2035. While the automaker hasn't shifted that goalpost in light of slower-than-expected sales of EVs, it has recently shifted its messaging to note the transition will be based on customer demand.

GM ranked fourth in U.S. market share of all-electric vehicles during the first quarter, representing 6.1% of new EVs sold, according to data provided by Motor Intelligence. Tesla, at 52.3%, is by far the leader in estimated U.S. EV sales, followed by Hyundai, including Kia, at 9.3% and Ford Motor at 7.5%.