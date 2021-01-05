Georgia's Critical Senate Runoffs Are Too Close to Call as Polls Close

Both Senate runoff elections in Georgia are too close to call, according to NBC News.

Republican David Perdue runs against Democrat Jon Ossoff, while GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The contests will determine control of the Senate for the next two years.

Both Senate runoff elections in Georgia were too close to call as polls closed on Tuesday night, according to NBC News.

The races will determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Democrats aim for unified control of Congress and the White House. Republicans want a check against President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

In one contest, 71-year-old Republican David Perdue runs against 33-year-old Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue seeks a second term in the Senate after his first ended Sunday.

The other race pits 50-year-old Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against 51-year-old Democrat Raphael Warnock. Both elections went to runoffs after no candidate garnered more than 50% of the vote.

Biden won Georgia by 11,779 votes in November. NBC News did not call his win over President Donald Trump in the Peach State until three days after Election Day, as officials tallied mail-in ballots.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

