Gary Vee Made Millions Investing Early in Uber, Snapchat and Cryptocurrencies. Here's How He Chooses Where to Put His Money

No one knows the future.

And that's why speculative investors should only risk money they are willing to lose, according to media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk, who also goes by the name Gary Vee.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Vaynerchuk was an early investor in companies such as Uber and Snapchat and has recently advocated for investing in sports cards and cryptocurrency.

Check out this video to learn Vaynerchuk's four rules for investing.

More from Invest in You:

How Walmart and other big companies are trying to recruit more teenage employees

Americans are more in debt than ever and experts say 'money disorders' may be to blame

How much money do you need to retire? Start with $1.7 million

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.