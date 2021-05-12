Money Report

investing

Gary Vee Made Millions Investing Early in Uber, Snapchat and Cryptocurrencies. Here's How He Chooses Where to Put His Money

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

No one knows the future.

And that's why speculative investors should only risk money they are willing to lose, according to media mogul Gary Vaynerchuk, who also goes by the name Gary Vee.

Vaynerchuk was an early investor in companies such as Uber and Snapchat and has recently advocated for investing in sports cards and cryptocurrency.

Check out this video to learn Vaynerchuk's four rules for investing.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

