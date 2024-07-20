Flight cancellations ease after IT outage but some disruptions linger

Major airlines reported fewer delays on Saturday as they worked to recover from Friday's IT outage.

More than 1,200 flights were canceled Saturday, more than 900 of them in the U.S., according to flight aware.

The sudden outage sparked chaos in airports around the global with thousands of travelers stranded.

Flight cancellations and delays eased on Saturday as airlines worked to recover from a global IT outage sparked chaos at airports and for other industries a day earlier.

More than 1,200 flights were canceled on Saturday, with over 900 of them in the United States, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. On Friday, more than 5,000 flights were canceled worldwide, with about 3,400 in the U.S. Over 12,000 U.S. flights were delayed.

The disruptions were similar to severe weather like a winter or tropical storm but airlines had no time to prepare for the outage, leaving them scrambling to accommodate customers ahead of a summer weekend.

A software update from CrowdStrike that went awry led to a major outage of Microsoft systems for businesses around the world.

"I am proud of our teams across the globe who worked around the clock today to safely get our operation back on track and care for our customers after the most disruptive technology outage in history," said United Airlines COO Toby Enqvist in a statement late Friday. "While we had to cancel and delay far more flights than we ever want to, we are poised to return to a near-normal operation on Saturday."

About 7% of United's mainline flights were canceled on Saturday, down from 22% on Friday, according to FlightAware data. Delta Air Lines canceled about 10% of its Saturday flights, an improvement from 31% a day earlier.

Airlines waived fare differences and fees for affected customers.