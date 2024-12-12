Money Report

Federal Aviation Administration head Michael Whitaker to step down Jan. 20

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Mike Whitaker listens to a question during a news conference on the FAA’s work to hold Boeing accountable for safety and production quality issues, at the Federal Aviation Administration Headquarters on May 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Mike Whitaker, will step down Jan. 20, leaving the key agency that oversees Boeing and the U. S. airline industry again without a leader.

Whitaker was confirmed to serve a five-year term last October. He set production limits and heightened the agency's scrutiny of Boeing after a near-catastrophic door-plug blowout on a Boeing 737 Max in January, when he was months into the job.

"You have seen leadership come and go – and through every transition you have kept air travel steady and safe. This transition will be no different," Whitaker said in a statement.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

