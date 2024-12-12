Federal Aviation Administration head Michael Whitaker to step down Jan. 20

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Mike Whitaker, will step down Jan. 20, leaving the key agency that oversees Boeing and the U. S. airline industry again without a leader.

Whitaker was confirmed to serve a five-year term last October. He set production limits and heightened the agency's scrutiny of Boeing after a near-catastrophic door-plug blowout on a Boeing 737 Max in January, when he was months into the job.

"You have seen leadership come and go – and through every transition you have kept air travel steady and safe. This transition will be no different," Whitaker said in a statement.

