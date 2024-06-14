Europe stocks lower to cap off losing week as France's CAC 40 tumbles more than 2%

European stocks tumbled back into the red in late morning trade Friday, as France's CAC 40 weighed on the Stoxx 600 index.

Investors are concerned about a possible victory for the far-right National Rally party in France's upcoming parliamentary election.

LONDON — European stocks tumbled on Friday, rounding off a choppy week that has delivered a host of fresh information for investors.

The Stoxx 600 index opened slightly higher but was down 0.9% at 11 a.m. in London, keeping the regional benchmark on course for one of its worst weeks of the year so far.

French stocks plunged 2.25%, with investors still spooked by the possibility of victory for the populist, far-right National Rally party, following French President Emmanuel Macron's surprise decision to call domestic parliamentary elections. The country's short-dated bond yields, which move inversely to prices, tumbled by seven basis points.

Stateside, two sets of inflation data — the consumer price index and the producer price index — both came in softer than expected this week, boosting U.S. stocks. Between those readings, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and revised its outlook for interest rate cuts to just one such curb taking place in 2024.

Money market pricing continues to suggest expectations for two 25 basis point reductions from the current 5.25%-5.5% range before the end of the year, according to LSEG data.

Auto stocks have meanwhile been rocked by the EU's announcement of planned higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle makers, and by a U.K. probe into emissions claims.

On Friday, attention turns to Asia, where the Bank of Japan held its benchmark interest rate steady, but suggested that it may be considering the reduction of its purchase of Japanese government bonds.

Japanese stock markets reversed losses after the decision.