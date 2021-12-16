Money Report

Business

Delta Air Lines Forecasts Pretax Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand, Fares Increase

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Benoit Tessier | Reuters

Delta Air Lines said travel demand in the fourth quarter is rising, along with airfares and that it expects to post a pretax profit of about $200 million for the last three months of the year.

The Atlanta-based airline expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in 26% below 2019 levels when it brought it $11.44 billion, it said in a securities filing ahead of its first in-person investor day since before the pandemic.

Shares were up about 2% in premarket trading, ahead of other carriers.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

