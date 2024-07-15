Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Cramer's Lightning Round: Arista Networks is a ‘fantastic stock'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arista Networks: "Go for it. Jayshree Ullal is an amazing businessperson, and I think it's a fantastic stock."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Starwood Property Trust: "He has scared me out of recommending his stock...He has to be a little bit more update for me to think that his stock is worth buying."

John Deere: "I don't want you to sell it down here...It's very tough to justify owning the stock."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NIO: "NIO is one of those stocks where if you sell it right here, some clown will come out and be real positive about it...Let's just wait until all that stuff happens and then you can sell it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

News 28 mins ago

Activist investor Starboard says it's acquired 6.5% stake in Match Group

News 29 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed on the back of Fed chair's rate cut comments

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us