Cramer's Lightning Round: Arista Networks is a ‘fantastic stock'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arista Networks: "Go for it. Jayshree Ullal is an amazing businessperson, and I think it's a fantastic stock."

Starwood Property Trust: "He has scared me out of recommending his stock...He has to be a little bit more update for me to think that his stock is worth buying."

John Deere: "I don't want you to sell it down here...It's very tough to justify owning the stock."

NIO: "NIO is one of those stocks where if you sell it right here, some clown will come out and be real positive about it...Let's just wait until all that stuff happens and then you can sell it."

