Covid Live Updates: U.S. Likely to See More Virus Strains, Biden Advisor Says; FDA Responds to UK Vaccine Delays

After warning that the U.K. had "tough, tough weeks to come," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a national lockdown for England to help contain a new, highly contagious variant of Covid-19. Scotland's leader, Nicola Sturgeon, also announced a new stay-at-home order for the country's citizens starting at midnight. The U.K. began its rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, after starting to deploy the Pfizer-BioNTech shot in December. To protect as much of its population as possible, the U.K. government has decided to implement a 12-week delay between the first and second doses of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. The delay was criticized by the British Medical Association.

Here are some of the biggest developments Tuesday:

The U.S. is recording at least 215,408 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,664 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 85.82 million

Global deaths: At least 1.85 million

U.S. cases: More than 20.82 million

U.S. deaths: At least 353,632

Amazon's bolsters Air fleet with purchase of used planes

Amazon says it's buying 11 used Boeing 767-300 jetliners from Delta and Canadian airline WestJet and the numbers show the retail giant is getting a deal.

Airlines like Delta are speeding up the retirement of their older aircraft, like its 767-300ER fleet, the result of a plunge in air travel demand because of the pandemic. Aircraft values have taken a hit this year with so few customers taking to the skies and this model in December was 15% cheaper than at the start of 2020, according to Ascend by Cirium, an aviation consulting firm.

Amazon says the fleet dedicated to its Amazon Air arm will total about 85 planes by the end of 2022, a mix of leased and owned aircraft.

—Leslie Josephs

Large study on 'long Covid' patients found people most commonly experienced fatigue, tiredness after exercise and cognitive dysfunction

A large study of 3,762 Covid patients in 56 countries who experienced persistent health issues found that the most common symptoms six months after infection were fatigue, tiredness after exercise and cognitive dysfunction, CNBC's Sam Meredith reports

For many "long Covid" patients — patients who have continued symptoms after first contracting the virus — the health issues have affected their work lives.

Over 45% of the people surveyed said they had to have a reduced work schedule compared with pre-illness and 22.3% were not working at the time they were surveyed due to health.

—Chris Eudaily

More new strains likely to arrive in U.S., epidemiologist says

More new strains of the coronavirus are likely to make their way to the U.S., Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden's Covid-19 advisory board, said.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the first case of the new variant that was discovered in the U.K. was found in upstate New York.

"It's a very big concern, and it's a strain that is obviously around the world and, you're going to find over the days ahead, it's in many locations in the United States," Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on "Squawk Box."

"And it's the first of what will likely be a number of these strains that are emerging as we're at this point in the pandemic," he added.

—Will Feuer

U.S. gas prices expected to increase following Covid-related decline in 2020

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. gas prices are expected to increase 27 cents per gallon on average this year following a steep decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to fuel data company GasBuddy.

The price increase is expected to be driven by higher demand for gasoline as more Americans return to daily commuting but continue to drive instead of fly when traveling longer distances, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNBC.

GasBuddy is forecasting U.S. gasoline spending this year to rise to $325.6 billion, up 16.3% from $280 billion in 2020 – the lowest spending since at least 2004. That includes all gasoline supplied to the U.S. market for consumers and commercial customers.

—Michael Wayland

Primary physician discusses how the new Covid strain affects vaccine rollout

Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician and Brookings Institution Fellow, joined "Squawk Box" to discuss how the new Covid strain may affect the vaccine rollout.

—Melodie Warner

It's 'premature' to change authorized vaccines dosing and schedules, FDA says

Octavio Jones | Reuters

U.S. regulators said changing the authorized dosing or schedules of Covid-19 vaccines is premature and not supported by the data available, Reuters reports.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, "At this time suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence."

The FDA said it had been watching reports about lowering the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, cutting doses in half, or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people, Reuters said.

"Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk," the FDA said in a statement.

—Terri Cullen

Manager of care home that vaccinated all residents discusses rollout process

Paul Johnston, Manager of the Palmerston Residential Care Home in Belfast, Northern Ireland, joined Worldwide Exchange to discuss his experience after getting the second dose of the vaccine. Johnston manages the first care home in the Western world to vaccinate all its residents.

—Melodie Warner

UK's decision to delay second vaccine proves controversial

The U.K.'s decision to delay administration of the second coronavirus vaccine dose is proving controversial with experts, advisors and the vaccine producers all weighing in on the plan.

Britain was among the first countries to kick off a mass vaccination campaign after approving the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech at the start of December. On Monday, it started rolling out the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses per person.

While the U.K. government initially said that the second dose would be given to people either three or four weeks after the first dose, in line with the dosing regimens tested in clinical trials, it is now recommending a gap of up to 12 weeks.

The move is an effort to give more people a first dose – and some initial protection against Covid-19 – amid a surge in infections, largely attributed to a new strain of the virus that has become prevalent in parts of England.

—Holly Ellyatt

