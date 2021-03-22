Covid Live Updates: U.S. Trial Finds AstraZeneca Vaccine 79% Effective With No Increased Blood Clot Risk

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The United States is administering about 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccine shots every day. However, the number of new cases is increasing in 21 states as highly infectious variants spread and governors relax restrictions on businesses. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday confirmed that a more contagious Covid variant originally identified in Brazil has been detected in New York.

The U.S. is recording at least 54,300 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,000 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 123.27 million

Global deaths: At least 2.71 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.81 million

U.S. deaths: At least 542,359

There's some concern about latest Covid wave and lockdowns in Europe, Irish Distillers CEO says

Conor McQuaid, chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, discusses business performance and the impact of Covid-19, EU-U.S. trade tensions, and changing consumer habits on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

AstraZeneca vaccine found to be 79% effective with no increased blood clot risk

The findings of a late-stage U.S. trial have shown that the Covid vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness and 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization.

The data, which is based on more than 32,000 volunteers across 88 trial centers in the U.S., Peru and Chile, reaffirms that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is both safe and highly effective.

It comes shortly after several countries worldwide had temporarily suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people.

AstraZeneca said an independent data safety monitoring board found there were no safety issues regarding blood clots.

— Sam Meredith

Europe looks to new lockdowns amid vaccine troubles and a third wave of cases

More than a year after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, Europe is struggling with a third wave of infections and ramping up of lockdown measures.

At the same time, the bloc's vaccination rollout remains sluggish amid manufacturing issues and supply snags. European Union leaders are meeting this week to once again discuss a possible ban on vaccine exports.

It comes as a handful of countries, such as France, Poland and Ukraine, implement stricter measures that are set to last several weeks at least.

A month-long partial lockdown was reintroduced in Paris Saturday, as well as in 15 other regions in France, in an effort to get on top of rising case numbers, largely attributed to new, more infectious Covid variants.

— Holly Ellyatt

