CNBC Daily Open: Roaring Kitty YouTube live

Waiting game

The S&P 500 was little changed as traders awaited a key U.S. economic report. The index ticked down 0.02%, after hitting an intraday high, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.09%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points. Nvidia dropped 1.1% after hitting a record high on Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was flat ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report as investors look for any signs of weakness in the labor market that could justify Fed rate cuts. U.S. oil prices jumped 2% as the European Central Bank cut rates.

Roaring Kitty live

Shares of GameStop popped nearly 50% after Keith Gill, also known online as Roaring Kitty, announced plans to go live on YouTube for the first time in almost four years. Investors speculated the discussion would center on his massive bet on the brick-and-mortar video game retailer.

Big Tech antitrust probe

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department are initiating antitrust investigations into Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia to examine their influence on the AI industry, a source told CNBC. The FTC will investigate Microsoft and OpenAI, while the DOJ will focus on Nvidia. The probes will scrutinize the companies' conduct rather than mergers. The move comes a day after former and present employees of OpenAI raised concerns about the rapid rise of AI and the lack of oversight.

Robinhood's crypto bet

Trading platform Robinhood Markets agreed to buy crypto exchange Bitstamp for about $200 million in cash as it expands internationally. Bitstamp has 50 active licenses and registrations globally, putting Robinhood in direct competition with Binance and Coinbase. Last month, Robinhood said cryptocurrency transactions accounted for $126 million in revenue in the first quarter and warned it could face regulatory scrutiny over its crypto business.

Billionaire TikTok bid

Billionaire Frank McCourt's bid to buy TikTok includes a ground breaking proposal to give users control over their data. "I don't want to own TikTok," McCourt told reporters. "I want a new internet." His vision resonates with parents who have tragically lost children to social media influence or online bullying, aligning with growing concerns about data privacy and child safety. These concerns have fueled numerous state bills and a bipartisan push for federal legislation. Despite this, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, insists it will not sell and has sued to block laws requiring divestment.

[PRO] Bitcoin $150,000

Bitcoin could hit $150,000 if former President Donald Trump wins the U.S. election in November, according to Standard Chartered. With bitcoin trading at around $71,700, CNBC's Tanya Macheel has the details on what's behind bank's bold call.

The bottom line

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany, shared his main takeaway from the ECB meeting on X, accompanied by an image of Star Trek's Data. His next post was even more withering: "Show me a central bank that doesn't need data for its decisions."

ECB President Christine Lagarde, during the press conference following the central bank's widely telegraphed interest rate cut, said future decisions would be "data-dependent" and decided "meeting by meeting" based on inflation, underlying inflation and how effective monetary policy has been.

There had been one dissenter to the rate cut. Austrian central bank governor Robert Holzmann, who told the Financial Times: "Data-based decisions should be data-based decisions." The noted hawk confirmed the comment when contacted by CNBC.

May's eurozone inflation accelerated to 2.6% from April's 2.4%, according to Eurostat. The ECB also raised its inflation forecasts for the coming years.

"Apparently, the forecasts previously debunked and questioned by the ECB itself have suddenly become powerful and influential again," wrote Brzeski on ING's website. "There's nothing wrong with that, and the rate cut decision also marks an attempt to become a real forward-looking central bank again."

But he also cautioned there was a risk of "reverse Trichet moment."

In 2008, former ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet hiked rates "shortly before the US subprime crisis became a global financial crisis. A mistake. And in 2011, the ECB under Trichet hiked interest rates, assuming the euro crisis was over. Also a mistake," Brzeski wrote.

"Six months later, new ECB President Mario Draghi came into office and cut interest rates as the eurozone economy was stuck in recession. These fears of a 'reverse Trichet moment' have not disappeared after today's meeting."

And that's the rub. The ECB was late in pulling the trigger on raising rates, lagging behind the Federal Reserve, but has stepped in front by lowering them. Fed officials maintain that they want to see clear evidence over the coming months that inflation is easing before they consider lowering rates.

They'll have more data tomorrow to assess the state of the labor market. Investors would like to see weakness to give the Fed more room to cut rates. CNBC's Jeff Cox has more analysis on what to expect.

