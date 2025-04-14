Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in Europe citing ‘challenging' economic environment

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

The PlayStation DualSense controller and PlayStation 5 console.
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Sony hiked the price of its flagship PlayStation 5 console in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, citing a "challenging economic environment" as the reason behind the move.
  • Sony said it has made the "tough decision" to raise prices against the "backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates."
  • Global financial and currency markets have been volatile since U.S. President Donald Trump this month announced so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on more than 180 countries.

Sony hiked the price of its flagship PlayStation 5 console in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, citing a "challenging economic environment" behind its move.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In Europe, the PS5 Digital Edition will now cost 499.99 euros ($569.9), Sony said in a blog post on Sunday. That is up from a previous price of 449.99 euros. The company said the U.K. recommended retail price is £429.99, a rise from the previous price of £389.99.

There is no price increase for the PS5 with HD Blu-ray disk drive in Europe and the U.K, while the PS5 Pro, an upgraded model of the console which was launched last year, was also spared hikes.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

PS5 prices were also boosted for sales into Australia and New Zealand.

Sony said it has made the "tough decision" to raise prices against the "backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates."

Global financial and currency markets have been volatile since U.S. President Donald Trump announced so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on more than 180 countries earlier this month. Since then, Trump has reduced some levies to allow time for negotiations and has exempted certain products, like smartphones.

Money Report

News 22 mins ago

Treasury yields fall as investors weigh unexpected tariff exemptions

News 2 hours ago

China's Xi says ‘protectionism will lead nowhere' as he starts Southeast Asia outreach amid tariff worries

Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based games consultancy Kantan Games, said its likely Sony will also raise PS5 prices in the U.S.

"I would be very surprised if Sony was able to keep the PlayStation prices in the US stable. Now is the 'right' time for the company to hike prices because user backlash would be comparably limited," Toto told CNBC on Monday.

"So yes, I expect Sony to raise prices in the U.S. eventually, once it's at least a bit more clear where exactly tariffs are headed."

It's not the first time that Sony has boosted prices for the console, which is now more than four years old. It previously undertook hikes in 2022 in various countries and regions, then further lifted the console's price in Japan last year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us